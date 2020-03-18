Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 13:13 Hits: 2

Researchers from around the globe are working at an unprecedented pace to try to get ahead of the fast-moving virus. So far, scientists have mapped the human proteins that the coronavirus interacts with and identified existing drugs that may prove effective against it. But a blood shortage could throw a wrench in the progress. Meanwhile, China has given the go-ahead for researchers to start human trials on a vaccine.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/scientists-work-around-the-clock-at-incredible-speeds-to-map-virus-find-treatments-and-develop-vaccines/