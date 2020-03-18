The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Amid Coronavirus Upheaval, Biden Sweeps Tuesday’s Elections; Switching To Vote-By-Mail Not As Easy As It Sounds

Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged the presumptive nominee after victories on Tuesday. During his victory speech, Biden said of the outbreak, “This is the moment for each of us to see and believe the best in every one of us.” Meanwhile, there's a growing call for voting to be switched from in-person to a mailed ballot, but there are risks involved with that system as well.

