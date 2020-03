Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 13:13 Hits: 2

A new study looks at how age plays a role in the outbreak. While the study shows that the illness is less severe in kids, there are nuances that aren't considered in the broader narrative around the illness. Meanwhile, the older generations struggle to cope with the outbreak.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/despite-the-narrative-young-people-can-get-severely-ill-from-coronavirus/