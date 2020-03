Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 13:15 Hits: 2

The lawyer for a Cuban asylum-seeker with breast cancer said exposure to COVID-19 could be deadly for his client. She was recently transferred to a detention center in Louisiana. News on how the pandemic is impacting immigrants comes out of Washington and Massachusetts, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/advocacy-groups-step-up-efforts-to-free-health-compromised-immigrants-in-detention-centers/