‘I Am Dipping Myself Into The Swamp Every Day’: For Health Care Professionals There’s No Option To Practice Social Distancing

Doctors and other medical professionals are on the front lines of the crisis, and experience all the trauma that comes with that. In other news on how humanity is reacting to the outbreak: anxiety inspires charity in some, distilleries do their part to help with sanitizer shortage, fraudsters abound, and more.

https://khn.org/morning-breakout/i-am-dipping-myself-into-the-swamp-every-day-for-health-care-professionals-theres-no-option-to-practice-social-distancing/

