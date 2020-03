Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 13:15 Hits: 2

Dozens of officers on the ship were called into tight quarters to be briefed on the situation, even as health experts have emphasized the need for social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/the-navys-response-to-detecting-a-sailor-on-board-with-coronavirus-shove-everyone-into-one-room-together/