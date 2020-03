Articles

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber joined WAMU’s “1A” show with host Todd Zwillich to talk about the unique threats the novel coronavirus has put on those behind bars and those who guard them.

Weber has reported on how chronic understaffing at federal prisons, a new leave policy and the realities of coronavirus quarantines could lead to the first nationwide federal prison lockdown since 1995.

Read more https://khn.org/news/listen-how-coronavirus-looms-over-prisons/