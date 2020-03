Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 11:50 Hits: 5

Community health centers face dwindling equipment and resources as they try to care for uninsured Americans amidst the COVID-19 emergency. And there's an added stress for these facilities because their federal funding will run out in May. Meanwhile, how insurance will cover coronavirus testing and treatment remains an open question.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/nonprofit-health-centers-on-frontlines-of-crisis-face-federal-funding-cut-off-in-may/