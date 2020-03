Articles

Published on Monday, 16 March 2020

Calls to ban large gatherings, keep seniors and those with underlying health issues at home, and help for the homeless were on the minds of most California officials whose ideas lined up with advice from public health experts. But Rep. Devin Nunes told Fox viewers less truthful information.

