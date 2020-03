Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 13:12 Hits: 8

President Donald Trump has already vowed to help both the cruise line industry and the airline industry. But what other industries are likely to get specialized attention as steps to flatten the curve of the outbreak have a devastating effect on everything from movie theaters to small businesses.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/not-every-industry-can-get-special-help-from-the-government-so-who-gets-bailed-out-and-who-gets-by-on-generic-economic-aid/