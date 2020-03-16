The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump’s Supporters Are Closely Watching How President Handles Crisis, And The Fate Of His Reelection Bid Could Hang In The Balance

While some of President Donald Trump's supporters are taking their cues from him that the outbreak is not as dire as it seems, many voters are still watching how he handles the crisis with the November elections looming not far off. “If, for a second, people think that he doesn't have that strength, or he doesn't have that fortitude, then it will become a problem,” said War Room host and former Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam. Meanwhile, experts are dubious about Trump's claims about the outbreak. And while Trump did get tested for the virus--and says he doesn't have it--some wonder why he waited so long to do so.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/trumps-supporters-are-closely-watching-how-president-handles-crisis-and-the-fate-of-his-reelection-bid-could-hang-in-the-balance/

