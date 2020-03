Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 13:12 Hits: 4

The Technology and Research Task Force is working on finding solutions to a variety of problems ranging from working with the CDC to creating a website, although that will take longer than President Trump suggested Friday.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/tech-giants-get-message-about-getting-onboard-to-help-with-developing-pandemic-strategies/