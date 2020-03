Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 13:12 Hits: 4

A 21-page outline of the deal, obtained by The New York Times, looks at why cities and counties are struggling to sign on and how they could be losers in the $19.2 billion settlement. News is also on the problems Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum faces from alcohol abuse.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/big-opioid-settlement-with-3-drug-distributors-puts-cities-in-tough-spot-as-states-have-upper-hand-in-negotiating-distributions/