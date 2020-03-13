The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anti-Transgender Bills In Dozens Of States Fuel Debate Over Parental Rights, Government Interference

Laws criminalizing medical professionals who prescribe hormone treatments to minors and preventing people from changing their birth certificates make it more difficult to protect LGBTQ people, said Chase Strangio, a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union. Public health news is on baby formula, suicide, food insecurity, transplants, high blood pressure and supplements, as well.

