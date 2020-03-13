The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Look-Up: Check Out Infection Records Of 15,000 U.S. Nursing Homes

Click here to download KHN’s full data set.

How Well Does Your Nursing Home Fight Infections?

More nursing homes have been faulted for failing to follow practices designed to prevent and control infections than for any other type of error. Such lapses have become matters of heightened concern with the spread of the coronavirus this spring, especially as the virus is a bigger threat to the elderly.

Read The Story

Data analysis by KHN data editor Elizabeth Lucas and KHN senior correspondent Jordan Rau. Data visualizations by KHN producer Hannah Norman.

Read more https://khn.org/news/look-up-check-out-infection-records-of-15000-u-s-nursing-homes/

