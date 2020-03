Articles

Thursday, 12 March 2020

Many lawmakers said they felt uneasy about throngs of tour groups and lobbyists continuing to shuffle between offices on a daily basis, defying guidance from U.S. public health agencies. The news came as a staffer in Sen. Maria Cantwell's (D-Wash.) office tested positive for the virus.

