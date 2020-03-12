The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Series Of Sports Cancellations, Two Celebrity Cases Help Drive Home Seriousness Of Coronavirus Threat

The NBA has indefinitely suspended its season, the NCAA basketball tournament will be played without fans, and actor Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been infected. The events helped crystallize just how serious the outbreak is and how much it will likely disrupt Americans' daily lives in the months to come.

