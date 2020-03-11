Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 13:00 Hits: 5

Italian Dr. Daniele Macchini posted on social media about what's happening on the front lines of Italian's coronavirus response. Meanwhile, one clue about why Italy may be so affected is that the country has the second-oldest population in the world, and the outbreak has killed a disproportionately high number of people in their 80s and 90s.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/a-tsunami-that-has-overwhelmed-us-italian-doctor-paints-grim-picture-of-a-country-under-siege/