China Ignored Global Norms To Halt Outbreak. Now Other Countries Are Considering Doing The Same.

World health leaders have said China's authoritarian measures at the outset of the crisis bought the world time, and now as the country is starting to return to normalcy as the rest of the world is hit with more cases, countries are look at China's playbook. Meanwhile, a health minister in the United Kingdom has confirmed she's been infected, while virus clusters in South Korea raise new alarm.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/china-ignored-global-norms-to-halt-outbreak-now-other-countries-are-considering-doing-the-same/

