New York’s Decision To Make Its Own Hand Sanitizer Using Prison Labor Draws Mixed Reactions

It’s unclear how much prisoners are being paid to make NYS Clean, but working inmates in New York are typically paid between $0.10 to $0.33 an hour. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative in attempts to soothe fears as the number of cases in New York climbed to 142. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump lobbed accusations at Cuomo, saying he was trying to politically "weaponize" the outbreak.

https://khn.org/morning-breakout/new-yorks-decision-to-make-its-own-hand-sanitizer-using-prison-labor-draws-mixed-reactions/

