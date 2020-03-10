Trump Will Ask Congress To Pass Payroll Tax Relief In Effort To Stem Economy’s Downward Plunge

Articles

As stocks continued to tumble on Monday amid coronavirus fears, President Donald Trump, who has tied much of his reputation to the success of the economy, scrambled to alleviate the pain from the losses. Along with a proposed payroll tax cut, Trump said he was seeking help for hourly-wage workers to ensure they’re “not going to miss a paycheck” and “don’t get penalized for something that’s not their fault." Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Democrats could release an economic aid package this week.

