Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 13:01 Hits: 4

Confusion persists over which patients can get tested for coronavirus as U.S. struggles to keep up with the demand. Meanwhile, Germany has only had two deaths despite confirming more than 1,000 cases. Rapid testing at the onset of the outbreak might be the reason behind that success.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/testing-in-u-s-still-scattershot-even-as-study-of-germanys-cases-finds-early-detection-can-sharply-cuts-death-rates/