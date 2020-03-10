Hospitals’ Supplies Of Crucial N95 Respiratory Masks Dwindling Fast And They’re Struggling To Restock

Articles

Category: Health
Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020

Hospitals are finding themselves rationing the masks that are key to keeping health care providers on the front lines of the outbreak safe. Meanwhile, it's not just the mask supply that they're worried about: with a potential surge of patients, cash-strapped hospitals may not have enough beds, equipment and staff to handle an epidemic.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/hospitals-supplies-of-crucial-n95-respiratory-masks-dwindling-fast-and-theyre-struggling-to-restock/