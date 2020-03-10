The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘We’re Very Close’: WHO Teeters On Brink Of Deeming Outbreak A Pandemic, But Still Holds Back

Category: Health

For months, countries have been waiting for WHO to declare the coronavirus an outbreak, but the organization has refrained. “Unless we’re convinced it’s uncontrollable, why [would] we call it a pandemic?” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week. Many experts say that threshold has long been met. Meanwhile, Italy takes ever-more drastic steps to try to quell its outbreak.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/were-very-close-who-teeters-on-brink-of-deeming-outbreak-a-pandemic-but-still-holds-back/

