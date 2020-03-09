Articles

Published on Monday, 09 March 2020

“It’s just not sustainable to think that every time a health care worker is exposed they have to be quarantined for 14 days. We’d run out of health care workers,” said Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. But many are worried that the very people who will be working round-the-clock to help coronavirus patients are among the most vulnerable population for becoming infected. Experts are also worried about airport screeners.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/worry-mounts-for-health-workers-on-the-front-line-as-outbreak-spreads/