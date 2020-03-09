The Fatality Rate Is Key To Addressing An Epidemic. But It’s Also Hard To Get An Accurate Count In Middle Of Crisis.

Articles

Published on Monday, 09 March 2020

While WHO placed the coronavirus fatality rate at 3.4%, many experts think it's much lower, closer to 1%. The problem is that it's hard to get an accurate tally, especially with a virus like COVID-19 where many patients present with just a mild cough. In other news: a look at how the most severe cases in China were treated; the perils of touching your face; comparisons to the 1918 flu pandemic; and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/the-fatality-rate-is-key-to-addressing-an-epidemic-but-its-also-hard-to-get-an-accurate-count-in-middle-of-crisis/