Private Planes, Concierge Doctors And Germ Free Hideaways: How An Epidemic Looks Different When You’re Rich

Published on Friday, 06 March 2020

For the rich, the threat of a pandemic might just mean a vacation in their isolated Hampton houses or Idaho cabin retreats. Meanwhile, stocks tumbled as global cases surged and economists look at the way the outbreak could affect the U.S. economy even more than China's. In other economic news: price-gouging, airlines, working from home, and more.

