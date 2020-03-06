Biden’s Health Plan Built Around Shoring Up ACA, Creating Public Option. Here Are Some Details That Need Hashing Out.

Articles

Friday, 06 March 2020

As moderates coalesce around former Vice President Joe Biden a brighter spotlight falls onto his health plan. Because "Medicare for All" has dominated the Democratic race so far, the details of the moderates plans have been largely skated over in favor of simply calling it the moderate alternative. But there are still many questions to be sorted out.

