Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020

“It’s human nature to want to touch your face,” said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious diseases expert at UCLA. But it's also quite a bad habit during a viral pandemic. Being mindful of your hands is the first crucial step in the process of stopping. Also, don't get frustrated, it's more difficult than it seems, experts say.

