The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Lessons From China’s Response: Aggressive Measures Work, Move Medical Care Online, Isolate Infected Quickly

Category: Health Hits: 5

Dr. Bruce Aylward led WHO's team that visited China during the early days of the outbreak. He shares lessons he's learned from that experience. Meanwhile, a spike in new cases in Wuhan reverses three straight days of declines. In other news out of China: a spike in infections in kids, life on the front lines, a spotlight on the labs handling pathogens, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/lessons-from-chinas-response-aggressive-measures-work-move-medical-care-online-isolate-infected-quickly/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version