Listen: How Paramedical Tattoos Provide Healing

https://khn.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/03/56653-21st_03052020_segc.mp3

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony appeared on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st” with host Jenna Dooley to discuss her recent story on the rise of paramedical tattooing. Anthony profiled tattoo artist Eric Catalano who specializes in reconstructive medical tattoos in his small Illinois shop. He’s part of a burgeoning field that generally isn’t covered by medical insurance, yet is supported by the booming cosmetic and plastic surgery industries.

Read more https://khn.org/news/listen-how-paramedical-tattoos-provide-healing/

