Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 14:02 Hits: 4

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg cited a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit throwing out HHS' approval of Arkansas' similar waiver. The appellate panel's unanimous opinion said the waiver approval was not consistent with the primary objective of the Medicaid statute, which is furnishing medical coverage.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/in-latest-legal-blow-to-medicaid-work-requirements-judge-blocks-michigan-community-engagement-rules/