‘I Was Horrified’: Fast-Moving News About End Of Alzheimer’s Drug Trials Catches Many Participants By Surprise

Unlike in the past, researchers who become partners with patients aren't usually the ones to break the news when a trial ends. Now, patients are more likely to see it on social media or in the 24-hour news cycle. Other public health news reports on a new CRISPR treatment for blindness, dementia, exercise's impact on immunity, LBGTQ discrimination, diet soda, and Ebola.

