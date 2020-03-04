The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘I Was Horrified’: Fast-Moving News About End Of Alzheimer’s Drug Trials Catches Many Participants By Surprise

Category: Health Hits: 3

Unlike in the past, researchers who become partners with patients aren't usually the ones to break the news when a trial ends. Now, patients are more likely to see it on social media or in the 24-hour news cycle. Other public health news reports on a new CRISPR treatment for blindness, dementia, exercise's impact on immunity, LBGTQ discrimination, diet soda, and Ebola.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/i-was-horrified-fast-moving-news-about-end-of-alzheimers-drug-trials-catches-many-participants-by-surprise/

