‘They Are Prisoners In There’: Relatives Of Nursing Facility Patients At Center Of U.S. Outbreak Fear For Loved Ones

Meanwhile, authorities announced that the first virus-related deaths tied to the Washington state nursing center occurred days earlier than previously known, well before residents had been quarantined in their rooms. Officials say the Seattle area is poised for an explosive uptick in cases much like the early days in Wuhan, China.

https://khn.org/morning-breakout/they-are-prisoners-in-there-relatives-of-nursing-facility-patients-at-center-of-u-s-outbreak-fear-for-loved-ones/

