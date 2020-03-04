So You’re Returning Home From A Coronavirus Hotspot. What Do You Do Next?

Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

Without strict guidance, a lot of people are guessing at what to do. Experts say it's indicative of the problems with the response from both local and federal officials. “I feel like we’re on a high-speed train, and they’re making decisions based on where we are right now on that train and not where we’re going to be in an hour," said Lawrence Gostin, of Georgetown University.

