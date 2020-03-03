Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 13:49 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump met with pharma executives in a meeting that had once been billed as a scolding over high prices. But now that the industry is needed to help develop a vaccine for the emerging pandemic, Trump has taken a more congenial tone with the executives. Meanwhile, Stat takes a closer look at where everyone stands on developing coronavirus-related drugs and vaccines.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/with-fate-of-coronavirus-vaccine-hanging-in-balance-trump-adopts-friendly-tone-toward-pharma/