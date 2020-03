Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 13:49 Hits: 5

Eight of Washington state's 18 cases, as well as four of the deaths, are linked to the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Wash. After declaring a state of emergency, King County officials announced highly unusual plans to purchase a motel that could be converted into an isolation center for people who get sick.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/death-toll-climbs-in-u-s-as-wash-nursing-facility-patients-staff-and-responders-continue-to-be-monitored/