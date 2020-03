Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 13:49 Hits: 4

The Trump administration and the CDC face criticism that its testing strategy and other decisions in the early days of the outbreak exacerbated the spread of the virus within the states. Now, the government is calling on private companies and academic labs to develop their own tests.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/nearly-1-million-americans-could-be-tested-by-end-of-week-a-sharp-course-correct-from-cdcs-earlier-stumbles/