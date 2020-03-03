Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 13:49 Hits: 4

While agreeing the health effects are genuine, researchers from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Cuba said causes remain unclear. A Cuban official denied the diplomats were targeted in anyway. Public health news is on healthier lifestyles for restaurant workers, health care worries, e-scooter injuries, stressful commutes, benefits of spring cleaning, and dietary guidelines on dairy intake, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/scientists-meet-in-havana-to-discuss-mystery-illness-impacting-dozens-of-u-s-canadian-diplomats/