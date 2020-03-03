‘Xi Has Been Stripped Of His Air Of Invincibility’: Coronavirus Rattles Politics In China, But It’s Not All Bad News For Leader

Articles

Although China's leader Xi Jinping is facing anger over the government's initial coronavirus response, the recent introduction of outbreak-related surveillance measures, many of them unlikely to disappear when the epidemic is over, have given Xi an opening to assert even tighter control over society. Meanwhile, as cases balloon elsewhere, Chinese are striking a more optimistic tone as recovered patients start heading home from hospitals.

