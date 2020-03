Articles

Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams was the latest public health official to warn Americans not to buy masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus. But what should you be doing? Experts weigh in on that and other technical aspects of the virus--like how exactly it's killing its victims.

