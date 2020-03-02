‘I Assumed It Was All Being Paid For’: Who Gets Stuck With The Medical Bills For Coronavirus-Related Quarantine?

Articles

The federal government has the authority to quarantine and isolate patients if officials believe them to be a public health threat--but the government doesn't have to pay for it. “We didn’t have a choice. When the bills showed up, it was just a pit in my stomach, like, ‘How do I pay for this?’” says Frank Wucinski, who was quarantined along with his daughter. In other economical news about the coronavirus: sick days, gig workers, stocks, and more.

