Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 13:45 Hits: 5

Other big name pharmaceutical companies have also been subject to fines for using a charity to help Medicare patients pay for out-of-pocket drug costs. News on the industry is on an $8M penalty against Cardinal Health, the high cost of extended release drugs, and claims made by a fired Novartis worker over her allegations about a new eye treatment.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/sanofi-agrees-to-pay-11-8m-for-using-a-charity-to-pay-patients-kickbacks-for-using-expensive-ms-treatment/