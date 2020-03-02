Zebra-Type Diagnosis: When Hoofbeats Really Are A Sign That Something Is Unusual, Online Communities Offer Help

Articles

When a doctor's baby tests for a rare disease, she finds support and answers on Facebook after scientific databases left her with unanswered questions. Public health news is on prostate cancer, the dangers of changing clocks, rat controls, this year's flu vaccine, inadequate disability laws, teen obesity, cancer and exercise, censoring, and tremor therapy, as well.

