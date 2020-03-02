The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Zebra-Type Diagnosis: When Hoofbeats Really Are A Sign That Something Is Unusual, Online Communities Offer Help

Category: Health Hits: 5

When a doctor's baby tests for a rare disease, she finds support and answers on Facebook after scientific databases left her with unanswered questions. Public health news is on prostate cancer, the dangers of changing clocks, rat controls, this year's flu vaccine, inadequate disability laws, teen obesity, cancer and exercise, censoring, and tremor therapy, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/zebra-type-diagnosis-when-hoofbeats-really-are-a-sign-that-something-is-unusual-online-communities-offer-help/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version