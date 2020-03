Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 13:54 Hits: 6

The ProPublica report details the friendship between Michael Bloomberg and Mortimer Sackler and efforts taken to kill a Bloomberg Businessweek story on the Sackler's role in the crisis. News on the epidemic is from Pennsylvania, also.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/report-uncovers-bloombergs-helpful-pr-role-when-billionaire-sackler-family-was-under-fire-for-opioid-crisis/