The Hidden ‘Abortion Tax’: Extra Fees, Unexpected Costs Take Toll On Clinics’ Budgets

Category: Health Published on Friday, 28 February 2020

Among the costs abortion clinics have to carry: security to protect staff and patients; airfare to get doctors to areas lacking trained physicians willing to perform abortions; higher rates for contractors concerned about protesters and boycotts; more stringent loan terms; insurance that can be canceled unexpectedly; and for some clinic owners, legal fees for defending the constitutionality of the procedure.

