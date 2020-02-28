The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Hidden ‘Abortion Tax’: Extra Fees, Unexpected Costs Take Toll On Clinics’ Budgets

Category: Health Hits: 7

Among the costs abortion clinics have to carry: security to protect staff and patients; airfare to get doctors to areas lacking trained physicians willing to perform abortions; higher rates for contractors concerned about protesters and boycotts; more stringent loan terms; insurance that can be canceled unexpectedly; and for some clinic owners, legal fees for defending the constitutionality of the procedure.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/the-hidden-abortion-tax-extra-fees-unexpected-costs-take-toll-on-clinics-budgets/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version