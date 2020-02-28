Drug Developers Study People Whose Brains Are Loaded With Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease But Display No Symptoms

Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 13:54 Hits: 7

Researchers want to determine what protects them from the degenerative disease in order to "to mimic what these resilient people have with some kind of a drug," said Rudy Tanzi of Massachusetts General Hospital. Public health news is on immunization laws, military helmet safety, rare cancers, early cancer ideas from Sen. Bernie Sanders, E. coli outbreaks, childhood mental health, heart disease, loneliness among seniors, LSD testimonials, music and the brain, imaging devices and artificial intelligence, and eating disorders, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/drug-developers-study-people-whose-brains-are-loaded-with-signs-of-alzheimers-disease-but-display-no-symptoms/