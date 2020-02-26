The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CMS Axes New York’s Plan To Extend Its Medicaid Reform Program After State Asked For $8B In Funding

In denying New York's request, the federal government is refusing to support the way the state is trying to change its delivery system to care for people in community medical facilities rather than in hospitals. It is rejecting the application but not eliminating funding that was already promised. Other Medicaid news comes from Minnesota and West Virginia.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/cms-axes-new-yorks-plan-to-extend-its-medicaid-reform-program-after-state-asked-for-8b-in-funding/

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.

