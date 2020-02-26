Starting Exercise Programs Just Might Lead People To Run Away From Fatty, High Calorie Foods, Researchers Say

Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

A small study in England reinforces the idea that exercise should be part of the plan to lower weight. Some of the new exercisers, while saying they still like cookies, were less likely to want the cookie. Public health news is on food label information, rare diseases, clinical trial data, sodium in sports drinks, eating disorders, cognitive screening debate, and E. coli outbreaks, as well.

