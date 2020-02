Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 13:45 Hits: 1

The troubled Indian Health Services has balked at releasing any records about how the agency had handled accusations against Stanley Patrick Weber, who has been convicted of sexually abusing Native American boys.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/lawmakers-want-ihs-to-be-held-accountable-for-its-role-in-protecting-pediatrician-convicted-of-sexually-assaulting-boys/